Florida Guardmen Participated in CERF-P Training at Camp Blanding

Over 200 Airmen and Soldiers from the Florida National Guard trained for search and rescue, medical treatment, and command and control efforts that could occur after an attack or disaster on a populated area. The CERF-P team, or Certified Chemical, Biological, Nuclear, and Explosives Package, completed their biannual requirements this weekend at Camp Blanding. Members of the Stark community portrayed victims and work prosthetic wounds and costume blood to enhance the training scenario.

