    Florida Guardmen Participated in CERF-P Training at Camp Blanding

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. George Black, Tech. Sgt. George Black and Master Sgt. Jaclyn Lyons

    125th Fighter Wing

    Over 200 Airmen and Soldiers from the Florida National Guard trained for search and rescue, medical treatment, and command and control efforts that could occur after an attack or disaster on a populated area. The CERF-P team, or Certified Chemical, Biological, Nuclear, and Explosives Package, completed their biannual requirements this weekend at Camp Blanding. Members of the Stark community portrayed victims and work prosthetic wounds and costume blood to enhance the training scenario.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 14:36
    Story ID: 221349
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Guardmen Participated in CERF-P Training at Camp Blanding, by SSgt George Black, TSgt George Black and MSgt Jaclyn Lyons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

