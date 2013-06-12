403rd Force Support Squadron welcomes new commander

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Salena M. Ingham receives the 403d Force Support Squadron guidon from Col. Kevin...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Salena M. Ingham receives the 403d Force Support Squadron guidon from Col. Kevin Riley, commander of the 403d Maintainance Squadron, during the Change of Command Ceremony at the Bay Breeze Event Center, Friday, December 6, 2013. see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss -- Maj. Salena M. Ingham took command of the 403rd Force Support Squadron during a ceremony at the Bay Breeze Event Center at 2 p.m. Dec. 6.



The major replaces Lt. Col. Allyson C. Chauvin, who is now the 403rd Wing inspector general.



Ingham is responsible for leading the squadron that provides force development, manpower and personnel programs as well as Airmen and Family Readiness and sustainment services to 1,700 wing reservists.



"We take care of the wing, so the wing can take care of the mission," said the new commander who enlisted in the Air Force in 1997 and earned her commission in 2003. She joined the FSS in 2011 as the operations officer and worked for Chauvin.



Prior to becoming the IG, Chauvin was named the commander of the 403d Services Flight in 2007 and then the commander for the 403d Mission Support Flight. The two units were combined into the FSS through an Air Force-wide mandate in October 2010.



The merger came with plenty of challenges, Chauvin said.



"These were two units with different duties, but all in a supporting role coming together," she explained. "The personnel career field is a very intricate one that touches everyone, and people had to learn many new processes."