New 403rd Wing, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Commanders visit National Hurricane Center

Courtesy Photo | Col. Frank Amodeo, the 403rd Wing Commander (left) discusses the Hurricane Hunting mission with Richard Pasch, the senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center and Lt. Col. Matthew Muha, the new 53rd WRS commander, (right) at the Center Dec 10.

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- American lives and millions of dollars of damage hang in the balance each year.



Determining the difference between a Category 1 and Category 5 hurricane and where it is going to make landfall is not a one-person job. A team of experts come together to accurately track a storm's path to help citizens prepare for what's coming or in many cases figure out when to run for their lives.



For the Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing, having a good working relationship with the staff and leadership at the National Hurricane Center is more than just professional courtesy. It means being a part of a team that has an enormous impact in the safety of the United States and its partners in the East Pacific, Western Atlantic and Caribbean.



Due to their new roles as commanders leading the fight against hurricanes, Col. Frank L. Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander, Lt. Col. Matthew T. Muha, 53rd WRS commander, and fellow Hurricane Hunters visited the NHC in Coral Gables, Fla., Dec. 10.



Amodeo said a familiarization meeting with NHC staff and leadership was paramount.



"Having a great working relationship will be vital for the continuation of the professional support our organizations provide when tracking hurricane strength and movement," said Amodeo.



"The Air Force and the (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) have been working together for years in protecting our shores and the coastal regions of our international neighbors," added Muha. "Because of this, our teams have a good working relationship. However, it's important that leadership also ensure effective communications when dealing with more strategic issues such as fiscal constraints, so we can make needed changes to assure no negative impact on future mission effectiveness."



During the visit, Amodeo and Muha met with Dr. Richard Knabb, director of the NHC, and John Pavone, chief of the Aerial Reconnaissance Coordination All Hurricanes (CARCAH) cell. During the meeting they discussed the role of the NHC and how the 53rd WRS fits into the overall effort of tracking hurricanes.



Meeting with the director and the CARCAH team allowed the commanders to better understand how the Hurricane Hunters integrate into the larger hurricane and storm tracking process, said Muha.



"We have an international mandate to support not only U.S. interests but other allies in the region such as Mexico, who have an enormous amount of coastline that is affected by hurricanes," said Knabb.



Knabb, Amodeo and Muha also discussed the importance of partnerships in international outreach efforts such as the Caribbean Hurricane Awareness Tour. The CHAT was cancelled last year due to fiscal restraints created by sequestration.



Colonel Amodeo said he is a proponent of the CHAT as it allows the wing to show the world the United States is a good neighbor.



The commanders also received a tour of the NHC facility and were briefed on the tools available to the weather forecasters and hurricane specialists who work there.



"The Hurricane Center leadership and staff are outstanding professionals," said Amodeo. "They dedicate their careers year after year protecting us from massive natural disasters. I am proud to be a partner in their endeavor."