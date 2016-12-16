4ID kicks off centennial

The ceremony signified the start of a yearlong celebration in honor of the 4th Inf. Div.’s 100 years of service in defense of the nation. The Iron Horse Division commemorated its 99th anniversary Dec. 10, 2016, the day Maj. Gen. George Cameron assumed command of the historical Army unit in 1917.



“Over the course of the next calendar year, we will showcase and celebrate our legacy on the parade fields at Fort Carson to our prominent battle grounds in Europe,” Gonsalves said. “Whether it’s participation in local community events, re-dedicating monuments in France, historical seminars, or hosting our (4th Infantry Division Association) reunion in conjunction with our annual Iron Horse Week next August, the “Ivy” Division’s heritage will be evident and our veterans will be proud.”



Gonsalves said that the division is both made by its history and a maker of history.



“Those past veterans entrusted us with our heritage the day we donned the Ivy patch, but it’s a legacy that must be continually earned and perfected.”



Former 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson commanding general, Lt. Gen. Joseph Anderson, deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7, Headquarters, Department of the Army, spoke as the guest speaker during the ceremony.



“The 4th Infantry Division has served with distinction at home and abroad over the past century,” Anderson said. “Whenever the nation called, the division was an effective combat unit while battling through a variety of intense campaigns in World Wars I and II, through Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan.”



Anderson said the 4th Inf. Div. has had a long and proud history over these last hundred years.



“This unit has met every challenge and accomplished every mission set before (it),” he said. “I can’t envision that changing anytime soon. They must look to the next hundred years and prepare for the fights and the trials yet to come, so that (they) can remember your accomplishments a century from now just like those from the past whose we celebrate today.”



Crosby unveiled the new logo on a podium and banners depicting 4th Infantry Division Soldiers dressed in historical uniforms from different conflicts dropped from the division’s third floor balcony, showcasing the legacy of the 4th Inf. Div. as it entered 100 years of “Steadfast and Loyal” service.



Guests at the event included Colorado Senator Michael F. Bennet, Colorado Springs Mayor John W. Suthers, retired Gen. Charles H. Jacoby Jr., retired Lt. Gen. Ed G. Anderson, members of the 4th Infantry Division Association, local retired military officers and enlisted and other distinguished guests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2016 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 13:40 Story ID: 221325 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4ID kicks off centennial, by SFC Jason Epperson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.