Hurricane Hunters receive new commander

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. 12.27.2013

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Taking command is an honor and a privilege. It's also a nerve-inducing endeavor especially when your unit flies into the world's strongest storms, said Lt. Col. Matthew Muha, the new commander of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron who assumed command Dec. 7.



If the pressure of being responsible for the well-being of over a hundred airmen and almost a billion dollars' worth of aircraft wasn't enough, Muha will train to fly directly into storms everyone else avoids to become a Hurricane Hunter.



The 53d WRS has the unique mission of flying directly into hurricanes and winter storms to provide real-time data to the National Hurricane Center to assist in making forecasts that save lives and property throughout the United States southern and eastern coastline, as well as, the Caribbean and Mexico each year.



Some might say Muha's military journey to command the Hurricane Hunters was a little unconventional.



"I was naive kid who lacked direction, when I enlisted in 1988," he said. "I barely graduated high school and had no idea that I was going to join the military later that summer. I had never met anyone in the military or been to a military installation. Gomer Pyle and Top Gun were the extent of my military knowledge."



The future Air Force aviator had only a lofty goal of being an engineer, but no plan, he said.



"Leaving home before graduating, my uncle sat me down and went over the costs of going to college and it was bleak. Watching my brother struggle in college while he delivered pizzas until all hours of the night didn't look appealing. I knew there had to be a better way," Muha explained.



The next morning he called the Air Force recruiter.



"I had no idea what I was getting into, but it had to be better than what I saw others doing to 'get by'and at the time I thought 'four years and out' to fund college."



The following weeks included testing for military aptitude assessments, a physical and off to Basic Military Training.



A few weeks into basic, Muha had his first encounter with an Air Force chaplain. During a conversation with Father Jim Dunn, the unit chaplain, Muha asked about the Airman working at the chapel and expressed his interest in being a chaplains' assistant.



"A couple weeks after that meeting, my (military technical instructor) told me to go to ... the military personnel office. The military personnel flight sergeant told me that Chaplain Dunn wanted me to be a chaplains' assistant," said Muha.



Muha felt lucky with his new career as a chaplain assistant because he was able to continue his goal of getting a college degree.



"I felt blessed during my first assignment at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. with the 363 Tactical Fighter Wing," he said. "The chaplains took me 'under their wing'. They made sure I was taken care of and helped me fulfill my goal of earning my degree."



Muha began his academic career by taking classes during lunch and at night. When Muha separated from active duty, he continued his education at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio while he served part-time in the Ohio Air National Guard and later received an ROTC scholarship to attend the University of Dayton. Fate was on Muha's side, at the time the ROTC cadre had a full scholarship, but only if he applied for an engineering degree. Muha applied and was accepted.



Once Muha graduated, he received his commission and assigned to the National Air Intelligence Center, now known as the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, and spent four years as an intelligence analyst.



"That was a great assignment, I got to travel to Moscow and Tokyo," Muha said.



After four years, Muha separated from active duty again and interviewed for a flying position with the Air National Guard. He was hired as a C-130 navigator with the 164th Airlift Squadron at Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base in Mansfield Ohio.



After flight school, Muha spent nine years at Mansfield flying airlift missions with deployments supporting Operations Enduring Freedom, Operations Iraqi Freedom, and various humanitarian operations.



In 2009, Muha switched to the Air Force Reserve's 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Force Base, Ohio, flying missions with the 773rd Airlift Squadron until December.



"I hated leaving Youngtown, but the job of commanding the Hurricane Hunter squadron is the only thing that would entice me to leave," Muha said. "I was honored just to be given a chance to interview for the position, let alone be selected."



Parting with his old unit wasn't easy, but Muha said when he arrived he was immediately impressed with the men and women that made the unit what it is today and was excited to be part of the 53rd WRS.



"The amount of experience here is very humbling, and their mission is amazing," Muha said. "The outgoing commander Lt. Col. Gregory Lufkin, left the squadron in great condition," he added. Lufkin, recently retired from the Air Force Reserve after serving 17 years as a unit pilot and the last two as commander.



Muha said he considers himself to be a very lucky man.



"Everyone from the wing and group are extremely professional and will be a joy to work with. We have great leadership at the Wing and Group level that fully support the 53d's mission, and I feel confident in our future," said Muha.



Muha enters his new command in a fiscally turbulent time, but he has hit the ground running by immediately solidifying relationships with the partners he will come to rely on for assistance and coordination at the National Hurricane Center.



"I want to ensure continued hurricane and winter storm support to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, and its partners with expected fiscal constraints," said Muha after he and Colonel Amodeo, 403d Wing Commander, visited with the National Hurricane Center's leadership and staff just days after taking command.



"My job is to plan for sufficiently recruiting, training, and equipping present readiness and future capability," he said.



Muha feels that a key component of mission success is training.



"While I am the commander I will cultivate a professional environment that ensures the growth, advancement, and support of all unit Airmen and their families," said Muha.



As he takes on this exciting, but challenging role, his leadership is already anticipating his success.



"Lieutenant Colonel Muha brings vast experience as a both a military officer and a GS-14 civilian (Senior Computer Engineer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base just east of Dayton Ohio). The end result is a benefit to both the mission and people of the 53rd where 50 percent of the force is comprised of reserve technicians holding status in both military and civil service," said Col. David Condit, the 403rd Operations Group Commander.