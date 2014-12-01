Maintenance earns command recognition

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The 403rd Maintenance Group has distinguished itself above other Reserve maintenance units by being awarded an Air Force Reserve Command Maintenance Effectiveness Award for 2013.



This award is given in recognition of maintenance units that best provide safe, serviceable, and available equipment during peace and war time. The MXG was awarded the MEA for category two or the Medium Aircraft Maintenance.



"I am excited for the men and women of this group for receiving this award," said Col. Anna Schulte, 403rd MXG commander. "Our members work hard, and it is nice to be recognized by the Air Force Reserve Command for the job we do here."



Some of the accomplishments taken into consideration were the number of successfully completed flying missions and the formal training program used by the maintenance group to train all members, whether they are in the active or reserve component. The 403rd MXG is also the only Department of Defense WC-130J unit, as well as the only DOD maintenance unit that completes weather taskings.



"The 403rd MXG is the only Air Force active associate C-130J Total Force Integration squadron," said 1st Lt. Linda McCullough, the 403rd MXG executive officer. "We are one group which supports three flying squadrons with two different missions, tactical and weather."



"We have an outstanding working relationship with the active-duty personnel, who are totally integrated in all of our shops, from supervisor up to the officer level," said Schulte.



Other accomplishments taken into consideration were three major deployments and a mission capable rate that was 21 percent above the Air Force Reserve standard.



McCullough also said that the 403rd MXG has been used as a test site for C-130J activities throughout the Air Force and Air Force Reserve to test new parts and equipment.



"For being the only C-130J unit in AFRC, I think we have done an outstanding job supporting the missions that we have," said Schulte. "The men and women are dedicated professionals; it doesn't matter whether they are active duty, traditional reservists or civilians. We all work as a team, and I think we have been recognized for our team effort."



McCullough said that receiving this award is a big morale booster for the maintenance personnel.



The 403rd Wing MXG will compete for the Air Force level Maintenance Effectiveness Award.

