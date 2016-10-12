4 ID celebrates its birthday, the holiday season

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is now 1917,” said Retired Sgt. Maj. Michael P. Borrelli, clad in a World War I “doughboy” uniform, as the curtains at Fort Carson’s McMahon Auditorium opened to unveil Camp Greene, North Carolina, the birthplace of the “Ivy” Division. Four Soldiers, dressed in various vintage combat uniforms, led the audience through stories of the inception of the 4th Inf. Div. and Christmas 99 years ago.

Maj. Gen. Ryan F. Gonsalves, commanding general, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, hosted the concert and thanked all community leaders and guests who attended the event to celebrate another year’s sacrifice and excellence for the “Iron Horse” Division.

“This year’s theme ‘Home for the Holidays’ is most appropriate,” Gonsalves explained. “Perhaps the greatest present to me this holiday season is that all of our brigade colors, to include the 4th (Combat Aviation Brigade) and 2nd (Infantry Brigade Combat Team), are back at Fort Carson to spend this special time with their children and Families.”

Before closing, he asked the audience to keep the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, which will deploy to Eastern Europe next month, and the Soldiers currently deployed around the world in their prayers as they celebrate the season’s festivities.

Following Gonsalves’ remarks, the 4th Inf. Div. Concert Band, led by bandmaster Chief Warrant Officer 3 George T. Bauer, performed classical and contemporary musical sets during the holiday performance.

Soldiers of the 4th Inf. Div. Band selected and arranged 11 Christmas classics from “Winter Wonderland” to “(It Must’ve Been Ol’) Santa Claus,” and concluded with “Stille Nacht” and “Sleigh Ride” as part of the salute to the division’s first Christmas in 1917.

The concert showcased the many talents of the 4th Inf. Div.’s music performance teams, featuring Iron Brass, Barkeley Avenue, Brass Authority and Mile High.

“I hope that this event has given you a chance to pause and taken you home,” Bauer said.

Bauer then told a story about how powerful music can be and the effect it can have on people.

“I have seen more than once in my career where music can make us pause and take us somewhere else,” he explained. “In 2003, I found myself in east Fallujah … with the rock band and the 76th Army band. We played for a battalion of Marines. Afterwards, a young Marine who was 19 years old, came up to me and said, ‘Thank you, I just forgot where I was for two hours.’”

“That’s the power of music and that’s the power that these musicians can project. I hope that this has given you pause and taken you home as well.”

Bauer then thanked the Soldiers and NCOs of the band for their work and preparation for the evening’s event. He then led the band on a boisterous rendition of “Sleigh Ride,” which earned the band a standing

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2016 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 12:38 Story ID: 221288 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4 ID celebrates its birthday, the holiday season, by SSG Diandra Harrell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.