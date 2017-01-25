(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailor in the Spotlight

    Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Deanna E. Morey Serves on Naval Station Norfolk

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Leeanna Shipps | 170125-N-QN302-001 NORFOLK (Jan. 24, 2017) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Deanna E. Morey...... read more read more

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Leeanna Shipps 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    She attends University of Phoenix following her graduation from Centennial High School. She joined the military to go to college and travel. Her grandfather inspired her to join after learning he was in the Army during the Vietnam conflict.

    "As Port Operations Dock Master, I assist with maintaining and preserving the ships and piers in-port," said Morey.

    She has several family members in the military; her grandfather and her two cousins, Cole Macek and Jessica Macek.

    Her favorite experience in the Navy was getting underway, looking at the sky while underway and watching the sun rise and set on the horizon out to sea.

    Morey has been awarded the Sea Service ribbon, Marksman rifle ribbon and Marksman 9M ribbon.

    Her favorite sports team is the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.

    She is bilingual, speaking Spanish and English. Her heritage background is Hispanic. What makes her story unique is that she came from a small town and joined the military to become a great influence in her family and friends lives.

