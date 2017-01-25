CIWT Recognizes Sailor and Instructors of the Quarter

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) announced its Sailor of the Quarter (SOQ) and Instructors of the Quarter (IOQ) for the first quarter of the fiscal year, Jan. 25.



CIWT selected Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 1st Class Dustan Rhodes, of Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Hawaii, as SOQ; Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Amanda Carter, of CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon, Georgia, as Senior IOQ; Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Erin Kidd, of CIWT Detachment Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, as Mid-Grade IOQ; and Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 2nd Class Marius Lack, of IWTS Groton, Connecticut, as Junior IOQ.



"This quarter's competition was extremely close, but our winners clearly demonstrated that they were more than deserving of this recognition," said Command Master Chief Michael Bates. "I am truly proud of these Sailors and amazed with all of their hard work and dedication that that they give each and every day."



Rhodes serves as an instructor for the Key Management Infrastructure and Information Systems Security Manager courses at IWTS Hawaii. He also provided 22 afloat hours of instruction to 12 Sailors and Marines from units across the U.S. Pacific Command. In addition to his instructor duties, Rhodes also serves as his command’s mentorship program assistant coordinator, suicide prevention coordinator, public affairs officer, CPR instructor, and Navy Credentialing Opportunities On-Line (COOL) representative.



“Petty Officer Rhodes is a highly motivated and exceptional individual who routinely sets the standard to emulate and goes the extra mile on every task assigned,” said IWTS Hawaii’s site director, Lt. William Katz. “His professionalism, initiative and commitment to the growth and development of Sailors are deserving of recognition as Sailor of the Quarter.”



Carter serves as an instructor for the Apprentice Cryptologic Language Program. She delivered 60 hours of Arabic language instruction to 11 first-term linguist Sailors. Her students gained the skills needed to provide interpretive support to various Department of Defense assets. Additionally, Carter serves as her command’s master training specialist coordinator and language program manager.



"Chief Carter is tireless in her devotion to her students,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Lester, officer in charge of CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon. “She is a natural leader whose inspires Sailors throughout our detachment, providing a model for staff and students alike."



Kidd serves as an intelligence course supervisor for the Navy Analysis and Reporting Course. She provided 368 hours of instruction to 22 students, resulting in a 100 percent pass rate. She provided significant change recommendations during a course rewrite, ensuring her students received the most accurate information. Kidd also serves as her command’s indoctrination coordinator.



"Petty Officer Kidd represents what it means to be an instructor," said Lt. Cmdr. Chris Allen, officer in charge of CIWT Detachment Goodfellow Air Force Base. "Her efforts have drastically improved the course material, producing the most well-prepared Sailors for the fleet."



Lack serves an information systems technician “C” School instructor for the System Administrator course at IWTS Groton. He provided 35 Sailors with 322 hours of instruction. Lack also serves as the assistant command fitness leader for IWTS Groton.



“Petty Officer Lack is one of my most junior Sailors, but he is a strong example for all instructors to follow,” said IWTS Groton’s site director, Senior Chief Fire Control Technician Andrew Collins. “He instills a sense of professionalism and responsibility in his students and dedicates hours after class to help those who need extra help. Petty Officer Lack proves himself time and time again to be worthy of the title of Instructor of the Quarter.”



Center for Information Warfare Training delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



