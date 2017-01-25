As of Dec. 1, 2016, Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. adjusted its security policies by adopting the Trusted Traveler Program.



“This program was put in place in order to alleviate traffic congestion at the main gate which was a potential vulnerability and safety concern,” said Capt. Joseph Lindquist, the 49th Security Forces Squadron commander. “A primary benefit of the program is that it decreases the amount of time it takes for personnel to enter the installation”



This will directly affect people entering the base with an escort authority.



Escort authority allows an individual with an authorized Department of Defense ID card to vouch for any vehicle occupants entering the installation. Visitors must have with a valid driver’s license or valid state ID, but can be escorted onto the installation without identity proofing, vetting or pass issuance.



The Trusted Traveler procedure in accordance with DTM 09-012 and AFMAN 21-112, Installation Perimeter Access Control, as it relates to vouching and escorting personnel onto the installation.



Escorts must be aware of who they are vouching onto the installation as this bypasses most in-place security measures.



“All individuals accessing the installation need to have a valid ID,” said Lindquist. “The driver of the vehicle must have a valid DoD ID card, and all other personnel in the vehicle must have a valid ID. If an individual possesses an invalid ID, or no ID at all, access to the installation will not be granted.”



Escorted visitors are still subject to controlled or restricted area limitations, as appropriate. Escorted visitors do not need passes, but must remain with their escort at all times. With the exception of on-duty Air Force Office of Special Investigations, FBI and United States Secret Service agents. No one is authorized to escort or vouch for foreign nationals onto an installation.



Authorized users of the Trusted Traveler Program include DOD military personnel, DOD civilians, military retirees, adult dependents of military personnel and personnel in possession of a DD Form 2765 have inherent escort authority. This is based upon the validity of the credential issuance procedures and prior honorable service or dependency status.

This program does not allow foreign nationals/military or contractors to vouch for escorted personnel onto Holloman AFB.



Since Dec 1, 2016, the trusted traveler program has been active at Holloman. This program will be valid through Force Protection Condition BRAVO and may be suspended at any time by the 49th Wing commander or the Defense Force Commander.

