Airman and Family Readiness Center here to help

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – Military life is full of challenges. But Citizen Airmen don’t have to face those challenges alone. In addition to their wingmen and loved ones, Citizen Airmen have the Airman and Family Readiness Center.



The A&FRC helps Airmen and their families overcome some of those challenges by providing a variety of tools and resources. Some of those include facilitating the transition assistance program, preseparation counselling, providing free workshops during every unit training assembly, disaster assistance and, most importantly, getting Airmen the information they need.



“We are here to make your life better by providing resources to enhance your military experience,” Patricia Jackson, 403rd Wing A&FRC section chief, said.



The transition assistance program and preseparation counselling are mandatory programs for anyone who is coming off orders more than 180 days, even if they are not leaving the Air Force Reserve. TAP is a five-day course that includes all the information a separating service member would need to be successful outside of the military. Also, reservists who sign up will be put on orders and be paid for the duration of the course.



Those who already have a job secured can be excused from the five-day course but must still attend the Veteran’s Administration benefits briefing and the preseparation counselling.



Master Sgt. Michael Coleman, 403rd Wing A&FRC noncommissioned officer in charge, said TAP is full of so much useful information that, “Even if you have a job, the five day brief isn’t a waste of time.”



The VA benefits briefing is offered every Unit Training Assembly along with various workshops. The next workshop will explain the new blended retirement system. It will take place in the Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility auditorium at 1 p.m. and 2:40 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12. This workshop is highly recommended for anyone with less than 12 years of service.



The A&FRC is also there to help after an emergency or disaster. When 403rd Wing members were affected by flooding in Louisiana last year the A&FRC helped with accountability, assessing needs and collecting and distributing donations. They can also help in the case of a personal emergency by coordinating monetary requests with the Air Force Aid Society or counselling requests with a military and family life counselor.



If a military or family member has a need or question that the A&FRC can’t directly assist with or answer, they will refer the member to an agency that can. They can help members navigate Military OneSource, sign up for free childcare provided by the Keesler Family Child Care program, work with the school liaison officer and learn about programs including Yellow Ribbon and voting assistance.



“If we don’t have the information, we will find it,” Jackson said.



The Airman and Family Readiness Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. They’re located in room 111 of the Sablich Center, but those who would like to visit should check in at the desk in room 110 first.



“We’re up and running and here to help the wing,” Coleman said.



For more information call 228-377-0557, 228-376-8253 or 228-376-8254.

