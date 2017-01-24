MCLB Albany reporting instructions for Jan. 25

MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE Albany, Ga. – The base will continue to be open only to essential personnel and residents Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.



All first-line supervisors for Marine Depot Maintenance Command are required to report to work at 8 a.m. All other personnel should contact their supervisor for further guidance.



Individuals who are required to report must use the main gate on Fleming Road.



Base personnel are encouraged to call the Emergency Information Hotline for updated information at 229-639-7600.



“Complete teamwork exists between tenant commands and base personnel for debris removal and to conduct damage assessments as we progress toward the restoration of the base to normal operations,” Col. James C. Carroll, commanding officer, MCLB Albany, said.



For questions and more information, contact the Public Affairs Office at 229-639-7313.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 05:04 Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE ALBANY, GA, US