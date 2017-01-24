Tyndall aircrew flight equipment shop named best in Air Combat Command

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Kracher, 325th operations Support Squadron aircrew...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Kracher, 325th operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, inspects a pilot’s helmet at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 19, 2017. Aircrew flight equipment technicians inspect multiple pieces of equipment necessary for pilot safety during operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dustin Mullen/Released) see less | View Image Page

Keeping pilots safe during flight operations is the responsibility of a dedicated and efficient aircrew flight equipment shop, and being skilled enough to earn best in Air Combat Command is no small feat.

Tyndall’s AFE shop earned the 2016 ACC Outstanding AFE Large Program of the Year Award and the 2016 ACC Outstanding AFE Officer of the Year Award.

“It feels rewarding knowing all of our hard work and efforts are being noticed up at a major command level,” said Master Sgt. Steven Medina, 325th Operations Support Squadron AFE superintendent. “The AFE team here at Tyndall is part of huge changes and innovations across the MAJCOM when it comes to pilot survivability.”

The shop plays a key role in Tyndall’s ability to train and project unrivaled combat airpower.

“Everyone who is part of our team and family is pretty ecstatic about winning,” Medina continued. “To represent Tyndall as the ACC Outstanding AFE Large Program is an honor.”

The shop supports the 325th Fighter Wing mission by conducting extensive inspections on mission critical lifesaving equipment, such as pilot helmets and oxygen masks, anti-gravity suits, advanced concept ejection seats and survival kits.

Throughout the year, the shop has been on the leading edge of F-22 Raptor initiatives, including the first-ever F-22 panoramic night vision goggle acquisition and leading an ACC-driven validation for F-22 next generation chemical defense ensemble.

Maj. Paul Hollrith, Tyndall’s AFE flight commander and the 2016 ACC Outstanding AFE Officer of the Year, was also chosen to be lead pilot for an AIRSAFE survival vest test. The test was to identify critical deficiencies and ways to improve pilot combat survivability while ultimately securing safer combat operations for the F-22.

“Overall I am very humbled,” Hollrith said. “I couldn’t have won without the 36 amazing team members here. It is a team effort, and they are the best in the business.”

As ACC prepares for the future of air combat operations, the need for airpower modernization increases and demonstrates the need to make investments today that help America stay on the leading edge of combat air power.

For the Airmen in the aircrew flight equipment flight, those investments enhance aircrew performance and help preserve human life.

“Our AFE folks are simply the best,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Shurtleff, 325th OSS commander. “They maintain the gear that keeps our pilots safe, and I confidently place my life in their capable hands every time I fly. Winning this award is a testament to their dedication in advancing their important mission.”