The Camp As Saliyah Education Center Volunteers: Here to Help

The Camp As Saliyah Education Center is here to help with the unique educational needs of deployed personnel. The hard work and service of the Education Centers volunteer professors has given Soldiers stationed in Qatar the unique opportunity to start or finish their degrees, regardless of location.

"I volunteer to help Soldiers understand they can enjoy an education," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Fernando Darnell Lockett, a Human Resources Technician and Casualty Operations Officer with the 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center, 1st Sustainment Command (Theater).

"My goal is to make education a fun and enjoyable experience, when education is approachable, junior Soldiers are more interested in expanding their knowledge base and that’s why I volunteer; I want to develop a thirst for knowledge in the service members I teach," added Lockett.

Each month, some very popular courses are offered. The Functional Academic Skills Training (FAST) class provides instruction to help improve a Soldier’s General Technical (GT) score. Students can also enroll in the Advanced Skills Education Program (ASEP) classes to work towards a Certificate in Supervision Management. Not only does the student learn management, leadership and supervisory skills, they will earn 1 semester hour of college credit for each class taken.

Lockett, a Military Science and Supervision Management volunteer professor at the center will begin teaching classes January 23, 2017.

"I would like to remind Soldiers that while most of our missions do require 24 hour operations, finding time between mission and education is a difficult, but worthwhile task," said Lockett.

Central Texas College (CTC) and the University of Maryland University College (UMUC) represent the Education Center, the staff provides face-to-face classes, counseling and assistance with online courses. The center is open from 0900 to 2100, 7 days a week.

“We hate to hear someone say ‘I wish I had taken some classes when I was deployed’,” said Dimitriaq Vako, CTC Local Program Manager. “If you have any questions on how to get started or need counseling advice, please drop by. We’re here every day for you.”