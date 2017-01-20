Ariz. Army Guard Deputy Commander recieves new star

PHOENIX— Family, Soldiers and Airmen came together for the promotion of Col. Kipling V. Kahler to Brigadier General as he took his newly appointed position as the Deputy Land Component Commander of the Arizona Army National Guard during a ceremony held at the Papago Park Military Reservation, Jan. 20.



Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, Adjutant General of the Arizona National Guard, and a full Russell Auditorium watched as Kahler’s wife, Haley, and daughter, Kieran placed his new one-star shoulder boards. Kahler was also awarded the Legion of Merit for his service as brigade commander of the 198th Regional Support Group.



“I’ve always been impressed with his service ethos, his commitment to his duty,” McGuire said. “His promotion is well deserved by all our Soldiers; they deserve that level of representation and Colonel Kahler will represent you well throughout the state and the nation.”



Kahler began his service in the Arizona Army Guard in January 2014, after having served over 20 years in active duty U.S. Army and Army Reserve. The New Braunfels, Texas native is a Graduate of the United States Military Academy class of 1987.



“Colonel Kahler met that opportunity to lead these Soldiers with the same level of commitment that he’s done everything else in his career and has served proudly as a brigade commander the last two plus years,” McGuire said.



Kahler has served as the commander of the 198th Regional Support Group from 2014 until Jan. 8, when he turned over command to Col. Christopher Sandison.



Faith and family have been Kahler’s major keys for success as a military officer and as a traditional reservist while working as a member of the State Department.



“I want to thank my wife for her support,” Kahler said. “You know about sacrifice and you have supported me with grace and fortitude that brings credit to military wives and spouses everywhere.”



Kahler also highlighted his new responsibilities as a general officer while addressing his children in attendance.



“To my children, you have seen the ceremonial aspects of promotion of your father to a general officer, I remind you all that it is not about the accolades, but about the tradition of service,” Kahler said. “This is not about your father; this is about being selected to serve, not be served.”



The new Deputy Land Component Commander ended his ceremony on that very promise: to serve those under his command.



“I am both proud and humbled to be your newest general officer. I promise you that I will serve you to the best of my ability where ever I may reside,” Kahler said.

