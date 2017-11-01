(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Candlelight Vigil for lost pilots of 1-149th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion

    Candlelight Vigil for 1-149AVN

    Photo By Sgt. Michael Fitzpatrick

    AUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Story by Sgt. Michael Fitzpatrick 

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    January 14, hundreds of servicemen and women, friends and family and the soldiers of the 1-149 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, gathered in a hanger at Ellington Field in Houston to mourn the loss of CW3 Dustin Lee Mortenson and CW2 Lucas Lowe, who died when their AH-64 helicopter crashed into Galveston Bay on Dec. 28, 2016.
    Mortenson was a maintenance test pilot, and Lowe was an AH-64D pilot who graduated from Flight School weeks before the crash.
    Though Mortenson and Lucas were unknown to many of those involved in the rescue and recovery efforts following the crash, they came to the vigil. Whether because of dedication, esprit de corps, or perhaps in solidarity for the loss of good people, they came. The Coast Guard, state and local police, strangers, friends and relatives; they all came to share grief, but also to celebrate the lives, service and sacrifices of Mortenson and Lucas – husbands, fathers and veterans.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017
    Story ID: 221006
    Location: AUSTIN , TX, US 
    This work, Candlelight Vigil for lost pilots of 1-149th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, by SGT Michael Fitzpatrick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Houston Texas
    1-149 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion
    gathered in a hanger at Ellington Field

