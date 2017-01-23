Water support technician finds new opportunities in the Marine Corps

To be a Marine is a way of life. For some, it provides the chance achieve unique goals. The Corps provides thousands of people, like Cpl. Abraham Ostosmendoza, countless opportunities, while instilling the Marine Corps values passed down from the previous generations of Marines.

Ostosmendoza, a water support technician assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, graduated from high school and enlisted in the Marine Corps, where he planned to pursue a multitude of opportunities afforded to service members.

The Marine Corps has provided Ostosmendoza with opportunities that he said seemed impossible to obtain otherwise. The Corps allowed him to see the world, gain his citizenship, and further his education.

As a water support technician, Ostosmendoza’s responsibilities are to install, operate, inspect, and perform preventive and corrective maintenance on: pumps, water purification equipment, water storage/distribution systems, laundry and shower facilities.

“We utilize our gear called TWPS,” said Ostosmendoza. “It’s a tactical water purification system, which is capable of purifying salt water to fresh water. We set it up, run it and within seconds we have drinkable water.”

Ostosmendoza has been given the opportunity to see the world while using his skills as a water support technician.

“I had the chance to travel around the world, meet a lot of people and enjoy different cultures,” said Ostosmendoza. “I was in Okinawa, Japan. I’ve been to the Philippines twice, Thailand, and Panama. I was in the Philippines for humanitarian assistance in 2013 and went back in 2014 to build a school. In Thailand I was in support of [2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment] and I was just working with [infantry Marines].”

Ostosmendoza is grateful for the benefit of a paid college education given to him, because of his service.

“I have a chance to get a free education,” said Ostosmendoza. “I would go to college and study Marine biology. I would like to volunteer with a group and travel to research animals.”

The Marine Corps has had a big impact on Ostosmendoza’s life so far.

“The Marine Corps has done a lot for me,” said Ostosmendoza. “I was born and raised in Peru. I received my citizenship, thanks to the Marine Corps. I want to eventually pick up rank and another goal of mine is to become a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival.”

Ostosmendoza has a different perspective on the Marine Corps that he hopes everyone will understand one day.

“The Marines Corps isn’t just about killing,” said Ostosmendoza. “There is a lot of other things to do like providing water and energy to people. It’s not just about killing. It’s more than that.”

