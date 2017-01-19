NCHB-1 has been completing this mission for the last 61 years and is the Navy's only active component cargo handling battalion. Every year NCHB-1 prepares to deploy to Antarctica in support of OPERATION DEEP FREEZE. Sailors will conduct cargo operations delivering supplies and reloading the ship with materiel to return.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 09:44 Story ID: 220977 Location: MCMURDO STATION, AQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor's on the ICE!, by CPO JAMES HAWLEY, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.