Sailor's on the ICE!

NCHB-1 has been completing this mission for the last 61 years and is the Navy's only active component cargo handling battalion. Every year NCHB-1 prepares to deploy to Antarctica in support of OPERATION DEEP FREEZE. Sailors will conduct cargo operations delivering supplies and reloading the ship with materiel to return.
