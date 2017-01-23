Little Rock AFB celebrates AETC’s 75th anniversary

“Our mission is to train the best C-130 aircrews in the world,” said Mark Wilderman, 314th AW historian.

Before the 314th AW became the Center of Excellence C-130 schoolhouse, it was known as the 314th Transport Carrier Group. Since its activation in March 1942, the 314th TCG has undergone many name changes and played a vital role in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Gulf War.

In 1971, the 314th Tactical Airlift Wing, assigned to the Military Airlift Command, served as the primary C-130 training organization after the Vietnam War at Little Rock AFB. The organization trained approximately 81,000 students, including students from 47 allied countries.

The 314th Airlift Wing began training students under the Air Education and Training Command in 1997. Eleven years later, the 19th AW became Little Rock AFB’s host unit and the 314th AW realigned to oversee premiere C-130 aircrew training. The transition created a close partnership between the 19th AW and 314th AW, allowing one-of-a-kind training for Combat Airlifters.

“The 19th Airlift Wing has been very helpful,” Wilderman said. “The 19th AW frequently provides aircraft for students to train on. The 314th AW has approximately 12 aircraft.”

As the 314th AW continues to train C-130 aircrews, they ensure the 19 AW has capable and competent Airmen to conduct rapid global mobility.

“The 19th AW supports our mission in many ways,” Wilderman said. “Not only do they occasionally provide aircraft, they provide facilities and resources so we can keep training Airmen for wings like the 19th AW.”

