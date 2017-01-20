(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    45th SW supports successful SBIRS GEO Flight 3 launch

    CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Story by Christine Cuttita 

    45th Space Wing

    Today’s successful launch of SBIRS GEO Flight 3 marks the third SBIRS satellite to be launched from CCAFS since 2011 and continues the replacement of the Defense Support Program constellation which has been in operation since 1970.

    The SBIRS team is led by the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center’s Remote Sensing Systems Directorate, located at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. SBIRS is designed to provide global persistent infrared surveillance capability to meet 21st century demands in mission areas including missile warning, missile defense, technical intelligence and battlespace awareness.

    The launch is the first major launch operation of 2017 on the Eastern Range and kicks off what is predicted to be a busy year on the Eastern Range.

    “Congratulations to ULA, SMC and the entire integrated team who ensured the success of our first of potentially 30-plus launches this year," said Brig. Gen. Wayne Monteith, 45th Space Wing commander and mission Launch Decision Authority. “Once again, the entire team worked hand-in-hand to make this another successful launch for the Air Force and our nation. This launch clearly demonstrates the successful collaboration we have with our mission partners as we continue to shape the future of America's space operations and showcase why the 45th Space Wing is the ‘World's Premier Gateway to Space.’”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 09:33
    Story ID: 220969
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 45th SW supports successful SBIRS GEO Flight 3 launch, by Christine Cuttita, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

