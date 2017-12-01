(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    21st TSC SPO training on HEAT

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.12.2017

    Story by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    21st Theater Support Command SPO training on the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) Egress Assistance Trainer (HEAT) Facility in Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, under the supervision of SFC Ernesto Diaz and SFC Melinda Alvarez.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 07:10
    Story ID: 220949
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC SPO training on HEAT, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Training
    21st TSC
    Kaiserslautern
    Panzer Kaserne
    SPO
    TSC Kaiserslautern
    Oliver Sommer

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT