Bataan Kickoffs W.O.R.T.H.

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) kicked off its Women’s Organization to Reach, Teach, and Help (W.O.R.T.H.) program with a ceremony on the mess decks Jan. 15.

Chief Logistics Specialist Stacey Myers, the coordinator of W.O.R.T.H., opened the event as the master of ceremonies. She explained that W.O.R.T.H. was created to provide a direct line for fellowship, mentorship, and leadership for women of all ranks.

“Our goal is to enhance personal and professional knowledge and help develop well rounded Sailors and Marines,” said Myers. “If you look around, you will see a diverse group of female officers, chief petty officers, gunny sergeants and first class petty officers who are united and committed to accomplishing this goal through a welcoming and honest environment.

WORTH focuses on community relations, command involvement, physical fitness and training on women’s health and career development.

Commander Johnetta Thomas, one of the guest speakers of the night, said she was excited to see all the support for the program. She went on to say that even though the program will target 13 percent of the crew, the valuable teaching and mentorship it will provide will be great for everyone, both male and female.

“W.O.R.T.H. has identified a need to provide mentorship and assistance to all female Sailors and Marines,” said Thomas. “It also offers a vehicle of support for this unique experience of serving on a ship and deploying. The focused teamwork of our leadership to support the crew will show itself in the long run as we aim to reach, teach and help our female Sailors and Marines become more effective and proficient as they balance their professional and personal lives.”

Bataan Commanding Officer, Captain Eric Pfister, also spoke at the ceremony and said that W.O.R.T.H. is a great opportunity for the female senior leadership to reach, teach and help other women in a form that optimizes learning for women.

“I believe this is a fantastic program; a self-identified group of Sailors who want to help themselves improve and succeed,” said Pfister. “To me, it’s the very definition of mentorship and will be a success for everyone who participates.”

Leading Chief Petty Officer for Supply Department, Master Chief Culinary Specialist Holly Cherry, said as the senior enlisted female leader on Bataan, she believes that it is her responsibility and duty to help mold the future of our Navy.

“W.O.R.T.H. provides a welcoming and judgement free environment for women, both senior and junior, to lead, mentor and train,” said Cherry. “I enlisted in the Navy as an E-1 and have encountered countless obstacles that have made me want to throw in the towel. If it had not been for strong leaders, I would not be standing here today. There is a saying, ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ Well, W.O.R.T.H. is that village and the goal is to raise a future generation of powerful and knowledgeable leaders.”

The ceremony closed with the Assistant Coordinator of W.O.R.T.H., Yeoman 1st Class Lisa Watson-Lynch, asking for volunteers to fill open positions within the organization and thanking everyone for supporting the kickoff event. W.O.R.T.H.

W.O.R.T.H.’s first meeting will be held later in the month and will ‘Focus On Development’ with discussion topics on what to expect during deployment, goal setting, underway checklists and stress management for Bataan’s approaching deployment.

Bataan is currently participating in COMPTUEX, with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group.