Bataan Sailors Receive Transgender Training

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Sailors and Marines aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5) received the Navy transgender service member brief Jan. 16 to 27.



The purpose of the brief was to inform service members on the implementation of the Transgender Service Members Policy. Transgender integration is scheduled to begin July 1, 2017.



“All commands are mandated to have this training from the Navy,” said Ms. Ingrid Smith, Bataan’s deployed resiliency counselor. “They want Sailors to know that transgender or individuals who identify as transgender will now be allowed to actively serve in the Navy.



Smith has been teaching the crew in the ship’s classroom everyday. According to Smith, transgender briefing isn’t meant to change anyone’s view but to deliver information.



“What we’re doing is educating,” said Smith. “With education comes awareness and then acceptance. With anything that is new, people are kind of shocked by it. That’s why we are educating our crew about current policies, rules and regulations.”



Smith goes on to say this new change to the fleet may be a shock to some but will eventually be normal.



“At the end of the day allowing individuals who identify as transgender will be no different than when women came into the Navy, minorities and all the other policy changes that we’ve had,” said Smith.

