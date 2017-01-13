FEW Airmen honor a legacy of service

Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Steagall, 90th Missile Wing command chief, rallied approximately 40 Airmen to visit Gordy, a well-respected war veteran and 30-year member of the Greeley VFW.

“This man has lived a life of service and is a part of our heritage,” Steagall said. “Additionally, it would mean a great deal for him to see his Air Force brothers and sisters.”

Gordy, now 87 years old, was stationed at F.E. Warren when he entered service in 1947, the birth year of the Air Force, and served in the Korean War and Vietnam War.

“We always support each other, and it’s important for us to show that we care about what Mr. Gordy has done for the Air Force,” said Capt. Patrick Williams, 321st Missile Squadron combat crew commander. “In the Air Force, you’re not just a number or a rank. This is not about checking off a box; it’s something we do to provide support, which can help pave the way for future generations.”

Gordy said that he was pleasantly surprised when he arrived at the VFW to see the Airmen in formation, rendering a salute.

“At the time that I retired, Vietnam was ending and I didn’t get much of a send-off, but today really makes up for that,” Gordy said.

