(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FEW Airmen honor a legacy of service

    FEW Airmen honor a legacy of service

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Breanna Carter | Capt. Patrick Williams, 321st Missile Squadron combat crew commander, leads a...... read more read more

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Breanna Carter 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Steagall, 90th Missile Wing command chief, rallied approximately 40 Airmen to visit Gordy, a well-respected war veteran and 30-year member of the Greeley VFW.
    “This man has lived a life of service and is a part of our heritage,” Steagall said. “Additionally, it would mean a great deal for him to see his Air Force brothers and sisters.”
    Gordy, now 87 years old, was stationed at F.E. Warren when he entered service in 1947, the birth year of the Air Force, and served in the Korean War and Vietnam War.
    “We always support each other, and it’s important for us to show that we care about what Mr. Gordy has done for the Air Force,” said Capt. Patrick Williams, 321st Missile Squadron combat crew commander. “In the Air Force, you’re not just a number or a rank. This is not about checking off a box; it’s something we do to provide support, which can help pave the way for future generations.”
    Gordy said that he was pleasantly surprised when he arrived at the VFW to see the Airmen in formation, rendering a salute.
    “At the time that I retired, Vietnam was ending and I didn’t get much of a send-off, but today really makes up for that,” Gordy said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 18:53
    Story ID: 220885
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEW Airmen honor a legacy of service, by A1C Breanna Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    legacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT