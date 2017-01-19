Corps Ready: War Ready

Photo By Pfc. Hubert Delany | Spc. Rodrigo Garibay, a mechanic assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps’ Headquarters...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Hubert Delany | Spc. Rodrigo Garibay, a mechanic assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps’ Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, relaxes at Pope Army Air Field, N.C. after preparing the equipment he needs for Airborne assault training Jan. 19, 2017. The training is conducted to keep the paratroopers proficient in skills that permit them to be able to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hubert D. Delany III/22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Paratroopers assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps’ Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion conducted Airborne assault training Jan. 19, 2017 at Luzon Drop Zone near Wargram, N.C.



The training is conducted to keep the paratroopers proficient in skills that permit them to be able to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice.



The XVIII Airborne Corps is the Army’s strategic response force, trained to be ready around the clock to deploy, fight and win the Nation’s battles.