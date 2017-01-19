FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Paratroopers assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps’ Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion conducted Airborne assault training Jan. 19, 2017 at Luzon Drop Zone near Wargram, N.C.
The training is conducted to keep the paratroopers proficient in skills that permit them to be able to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice.
The XVIII Airborne Corps is the Army’s strategic response force, trained to be ready around the clock to deploy, fight and win the Nation’s battles.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 17:46
|Story ID:
|220875
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Corps Ready: War Ready, by PFC Hubert Delany, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT