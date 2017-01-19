(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Corps Ready: War Ready

    Corps Ready: War Ready

    Photo By Pfc. Hubert Delany

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Story by Pfc. Hubert Delany 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Paratroopers assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps’ Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion conducted Airborne assault training Jan. 19, 2017 at Luzon Drop Zone near Wargram, N.C.

    The training is conducted to keep the paratroopers proficient in skills that permit them to be able to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice.

    The XVIII Airborne Corps is the Army’s strategic response force, trained to be ready around the clock to deploy, fight and win the Nation’s battles.

