Outdoor Recreation winter fun!

With winter in full swing, it is a great time to get outside and enjoy the snow and Outdoor Recreation at Minot Air Force Base is just the place to get started.

Outdoor Rec. is an organization that gives Airmen and their families the opportunity to experience various North Dakota activities to include skiing, snowboarding and dog sledding.

From snowboarding all day in Bottineau, North Dakota, to a weekend ski trip in South Dakota, Outdoor Rec. allows Airmen to take full advantage of the winter season.

“Airmen can come to Outdoor Rec. and we’ll try to find something for them to do so they’re not stuck in their rooms when they could be out having fun,” said Toni Sanders, 5th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation assistant manager.

If you don’t have winter gear, Outdoor Rec. has you covered!

The organization provides Team Minot with winter equipment including skis, snowshoes, ice-fishing gear, snowboards and snowmobiles.

“We are always finding new ways to keep people busy while also offering events in the local area for people who aren’t able to get away for an entire weekend,” said Caitlin Cook, 5 FSS Outdoor Recreation manager.

People interested in going on a winter trip can sign up at least one month in advance, but need to be signed up and paid for at least a week prior to the trip’s date, according to the Outdoor Rec. employees.

“I hope everyone really takes advantage of this winter with so much snow around because it may not be like this again next year,” said Cook, who added that there is a maximum of 20 people per trip so the sooner a person signs up, the better.

For more information, check out the Minot AFB Outdoor Recreation Facebook page or call (701) 723-3648.

