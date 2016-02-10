Battle Kings bring the boom for 1812 Overture

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery participated in Savannah’s Picnic in the Park, a night of music and Family fun at Forsyth Park, Oct. 2, 2016.



Event organizers chose a patriotic theme of “Under the Stars and Stripes” for this year’s Picnic in the Park, a theme embodied by the presence of the Soldiers.



The 1-9FA artillerymen brought with them a six-gun battery of M119A3 howitzers to be part of the evening events, and emplaced the cannons in a safe location near the middle of the park.



Members of the community, including families and children, had the opportunity to check out the howitzers and talk to Soldiers throughout the evening.



The artillerymen and howitzers were put to use for the evening’s musical finale, a playing of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture by the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra, where the artillerymen delivered the bass by firing the cannons in sync with the orchestra.



“It’s always great when our Soldiers can participate in community events like this,” said Capt. Ruth Edwards, community relations officer for 3rd Infantry Division. “The performance went well and we delivered the booms for the 1812 Overture, it was pretty awesome to experience.”

