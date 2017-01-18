Prepping to Move: 1st TSC STB Hosts Fort Knox Relocation Rodeo

Photo By Staff Sgt. Josephine Pride | Employment Readiness Program Manager, Larry Keene, left, discusses various options...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Josephine Pride | Employment Readiness Program Manager, Larry Keene, left, discusses various options available at Fort Knox with Sgt. Jerome Labordeaux, materiel management non-commissioned officer, center, and Cpt. Walter Kielbus, current operations officer, right, during the information exchange at the Fort Knox relocation rodeo on Jan. 18. The purpose of the rodeo, hosted by the 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) Special Troops Battalion, was to give Soldiers and Civilians of the 1st TSC an idea of what to expect when they arrive at Fort Knox this spring. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The 1st Sustainment (Theater) Command Special Troops Battalion hosted a Fort Knox, Kentucky Relocation Rodeo Jan. 18, at the Family Readiness Group Center on Pope Army Airfield.



Representatives from seven major government agencies including Transportation, Housing, Child and Youth Services and Army Community Services came to brief Soldiers, Civilians and Family members relocating from Fort Bragg to Fort Knox this spring.



“The purpose of this rodeo was to give Soldiers and civilians of the 1st TSC an idea of what to expect when they arrive at Fort Knox,” said Staff Sgt. Kristi Kennedy, operations sergeant, STB, 1st TSC. “This is especially important for the junior Soldiers who may not have moved a lot in the Army. It can be overwhelming when you are uprooting your family to go to a new place.”



Rodeo sessions were held at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to afford participants the opportunity to attend and ask questions they may have about their upcoming move.



During the briefing sessions, representatives explained their agency’s capabilities offered to Soldiers and their Families at Fort Knox. Following the presentations, attendees were able to walk around in a job fair type forum, and talk to representatives individually during the information exchange.



“I am looking forward to a new change, because I have been on Fort Bragg for six years,” said Staff Sgt. Jon Owens, finance analyst with the 18th Human Resource Support Center. “Fort Knox is two hours away from Indianapolis, which is where I am originally from, so I also get to be close to family.”



Knox Hills, the housing office at Fort Knox, is also offering incentives for 1st TSC personnel who are considering moving into on-post housing.



For those that choose to make Knox Hills their Fort Knox home will receive one month of free rent when they sign a 12-month lease. They also offer three and six-month lease options for those who want to feel out the area when they first move to Kentucky.



Knox Hills also has a deployed spouse program to ease the burden of Service Members who are away on mission while their families reside at Fort Knox.



“If Family members of deployed Service Members stay in their home at Knox Hills during the duration of the deployment, we will take $50 off the rent for the first six months,” said Crystal Porter, leasing manager at Knox Hills. “The spouse of the deployed Soldier will also get a deployment punch card which gives them up to five items that the maintenance department does for them, such as shoveling a driveway, moving furniture or even changing a flat tire.”



The 1st TSC plans to be fully operational at Fort Knox by the summer of 2017.



“Fort Knox is looking forward to having the 1st TSC relocate to Knox,” said Director for the Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office, Robert Isbell. “We are a tight-knit community, and we will receive you as a part of our family.”



The 1st TSC plans to be fully operational at Fort Knox by the summer of 2017.

"Fort Knox is looking forward to having the 1st TSC relocate to Knox," said Director for the Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office, Robert Isbell. "We are a tight-knit community, and we will receive you as a part of our family."



