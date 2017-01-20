AH-1Z conducts precautionary landing on Ikei Island

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan – An AH-1Z helicopter belonging to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force conducted a precautionary landing on Ikei Island in Okinawa, Japan at approximately 7:30 p.m. today.



After receiving a cockpit warning indication, the pilots acted in accordance with standard operating procedures to land the aircraft as soon as possible. The pilots identified an isolated paved road where the aircraft landed safely. There was no damage to the aircraft and no injuries.



We are working closely with Okinawan authorities to secure the site in order to protect both the aircraft and the local community. We request that the public respect the barriers in place for their own safety, and to better enable us to remove the aircraft as quickly as possible.



Media may contact the III Marine Expeditionary Force public affairs office at the provided contact information.



