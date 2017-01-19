(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    63rd EOD cases colors and deactivates at Fort Drum, NEw York

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class James Tapin 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    The 63rd EOD Battalion, which deals mainly with the disarming of IEDs and other explosives, officially deactivated. Though a storied lineage has come to an end, the Soldiers of the 63rd will continue to look to the future.
    SME: COL Mark R. Faria, 52nd Ordnance Group Commander

    Two comapnies of Soldiers
    who will now fall under the 192nd E-O-D out of Fort Bragg
    NC will remain on Fort Drum and continue to provide regional support to emergency agencies.

