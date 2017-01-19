63rd EOD cases colors and deactivates at Fort Drum, NEw York

The 63rd EOD Battalion, which deals mainly with the disarming of IEDs and other explosives, officially deactivated. Though a storied lineage has come to an end, the Soldiers of the 63rd will continue to look to the future.

SME: COL Mark R. Faria, 52nd Ordnance Group Commander

