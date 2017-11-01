(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bataan Conducts A Live Fire Exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.11.2017

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    “The exercise consisted of the ship identifying, tracking, and ultimately firing a missile at a rapidly approaching drone that was mimicking an anti-ship cruise missile,” said RAM launch supervisor Chief Fire Controlman Justin Tucker.
    Using the CIWS also serves a dual purpose; allowing Bataan’s Fire Controlman to perform a maintenance check, as well as readying the mounts for any active targets.
    The evolution is part of the Bataan’s a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which is the last opportunity to conduct open ocean training before her upcoming deployment.

