“The exercise consisted of the ship identifying, tracking, and ultimately firing a missile at a rapidly approaching drone that was mimicking an anti-ship cruise missile,” said RAM launch supervisor Chief Fire Controlman Justin Tucker.

Using the CIWS also serves a dual purpose; allowing Bataan’s Fire Controlman to perform a maintenance check, as well as readying the mounts for any active targets.

The evolution is part of the Bataan’s a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which is the last opportunity to conduct open ocean training before her upcoming deployment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 16:14 Story ID: 220712 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan Conducts A Live Fire Exercise, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.