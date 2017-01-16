Fightertown welcomes home VMFA-115

Marines with Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron -115 returned to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Jan. 13. The squadron was deployed as part of the Unit Deployment Program.

The six-month deployment serves as an opportunity for units to depart their installation to support combat operations overseas and gain experience while working in conjunction with other units and countries.

“This was a good deployment,” said Maj. Bradley Rothman a pilot with VMFA-115. “We got to travel around the Pacific and train with other countries. Although the scenery was nice and the area was a good place to train, it is really good to be home.”

All Marine Aircraft Group 31 personnel available lined the flight line and welcomed home the pilots of VMFA-115 . The line started where the jets started taxiing off the runway and ended in front of the pilot’s family and friends.

“Every squadron is present to help support for VMFA-115,” said Col. Robert Cooper, the commanding officer of MAG-31. “The idea was for a few members of each squadron to show the support of the MAG, but everyone wanted to be a part of it and help welcome back the Silver Eagles. All the members of the six squadrons showed up to line the flight line. These boys worked hard on their deployment and we are just here to welcome them back.”

During a deployment, communication home is limited. Marines of VMFA-115 had limited communication with their friends and families at home, but were still able to talk to them .

“We were deployed of course it was hard to talk to loved ones,” said Maj. Casey Benefield, a pilot with VMFA-115. “There were points during the deployment where we were able to talk to our friends and families and it made things feel normal for a second, like we weren’t deployed away from everyone.”

As the remainder of the squadron returned to MCAS Beaufort, VMFA-115 transitioned back into a training mind-set. The squadron will take the training learned while on the UDP and continuously train aboard the air station for their next deployment.

