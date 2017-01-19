63rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD) Inactivates, Cases Colors

Col. Mark Faria, 52nd EOD’s Commander, spoke proudly of the unit’s history, from its original activation in 1942 in support of World War II, to its most recent deployment to Afghanistan, where it served as Task Force EOD, redeploying in December 2016.

“The casing of the colors does not erase what the Soldiers have accomplished nor what they will accomplish in the future,” said Faria. “I have no doubt that her Soldiers’ legacies will continue.”

Faria highlighted some of the 63rd EOD’s accomplishments, to include producing Soldiers of the Year, EOD Teams of the Year, and EOD Group Commanders and Command Sergeants Major. During its most recent deployment, which ended in December, the battalion eliminated 16,000 explosive hazards and removed more than 900,000 pounds of hazardous net explosive weight from the battlefield.



The 63rd EOD, who has fallen under the leadership of the 52nd Ordnance Group out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, has been assigned to Fort Drum since 2005. The Soldiers of the 63rd EOD will remain at Fort Drum, dispersing into two separate companies EOD companies and one chemical company.

Lt. Col. Edward Rowsey, 63rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD) Commander, who returned from Afghanistan last month with his Soldiers, expressed his gratitude to the Soldiers and their Families, and to the larger units that have supported the 63rd EOD, saying “I never dreamed I would be the final commander of this legacy unit.”



Rowsey praised the partnership of the 63rd EOD and the 10th Mountain Division, expressing his confidence that as the companies depart from the battalion, that partnership with the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum would remain strong.



As the smaller units disperse among Fort Drum, Faria looked ahead, imploring the Soldiers to continue their legacy of excellence.

“I challenge the Soldiers to take your illustrious history and your pride with you to your next unit and to make them as good as, if not better than, the mighty 63d EOD Battalion,” he said.

“We will see what the future brings,” he added, “but even if the Army never calls her number again, know that the Soldiers have served her well.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 12:46 Story ID: 220685 Location: NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 63rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD) Inactivates, Cases Colors, by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.