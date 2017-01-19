Pennsylvania National Guard to support 58th Presidential Inauguration

Courtesy Photo | Pennsylvania Soldiers and Airmen in-processed at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pennsylvania Soldiers and Airmen in-processed at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 17 in preparation to support the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. More than 1,000 Pa. Guardsmen will support the inauguration by providing traffic and logistics management, medical support and other capabilities as needed by the civilian leadership. see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa.-About 2,000 Soldiers and Airmen from the Pennsylvania National Guard will support the 58th Presidential Inauguration 18-21 January 2017, with approximately 1,000 in the Washington, D.C area.



The Pennsylvania Guardsmen will perform a number of critical missions including traffic and crowd management, Chemical-Biological-Radiological incident response, aviation lift support, and response to civil disturbance.



“Our Soldiers and Airmen will add to a proud legacy of military service to our nation during the inauguration ceremony of our 45th president. The Soldiers and Airmen of the Pennsylvania National Guard consider it an honor to be a part of this historic event and will continue the long tradition of providing militia support to the president and our nation during each presidential Inauguration,” said Col. Sam Hayes, Director of Domestic Operations, Pennsylvania National Guard.



Pennsylvania National Guard members supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration are from across the Commonwealth, assigned to both the Army and Air National Guard.



In total, more than 7,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia, will serve with the specially created Joint Task Force – District of Columbia. The District of Columbia National Guard created JTF - DC in response to requests for assistance from local and federal agencies in the National Capital Region. As a whole, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will augment the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police forces on a range of support, including traffic control, crowd management, logistics and communication.



Pennsylvania National Guard support to presidential inaugurations dates to April 30, 1789, when local militia members (today’s Pennsylvania National Guard) joined the U.S. Army and revolutionary war veterans to form an honor detail and escort Gen. George Washington to his inauguration ceremony in New York City from Philadelphia. Over the years, National Guard involvement has grown and is designated to honor the commander-in-chief, recognize civilian control of the military, and celebrate democracy.