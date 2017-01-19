(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st TSC Soldiers Mentor Local Youth

    1st Sustainment Command (Theater) Soldiers and members of the local communities

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Story by Master Sgt. Duane Brown 

    1st Sustainment Command (Theater) Public Affairs

    1st Sustainment Command (Theater)  Soldiers and members of the local communities attend the Cumberland County Mentorship Appreciation Breakfast Jan. 19, at the Education Center, Fayetteville, North Carolina,.
    The mentoring program strengthens today's youth by engaging and inspiring students to fulfill their potential.
    "The Mentorship Program provides a solid foundation of support to help the program’s youth develop a strategy to become successful," said Chalmers McDougald, city councilman, District 4, Fayetteville. "We strive to build a brighter future through mentoring"
    1st TSC Soldier/mentors have partnered the Spring Lake Middle School, Spring Lake, North Carolina, to make a difference.
    “It’s important that we are present because in addition to serving our great country, we are a part of communities surrounding Fort Bragg,” Cpt. Howard Herbert, support operations officer, 1st TSC.
    This is the second year of the ‘Youth of Promise’ mentoring program at Spring Lake M.S.
    “The Army participates have been exceptional,” said Denise Milton, social worker, Spring Lake M.S., and Army veteran. “They provide the leadership component of consistency and teamwork.”
    The Army mentors provide a unique skill set to the program.
    “Our training and background in leadership help us assist the youth in our community and make an impact,” said Herbert.
    Spending time with Army mentors has had a positive effect on students.
    “My students have learned a lot from our military mentors,” said Milton. “It’s great to see the wonderful changes our young men they mentor.”

