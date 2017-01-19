Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

Photo By 2nd Lt. Brendan Mackie | Delaware National Guard soldiers and airmen swear in as District of Columbia special...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Brendan Mackie | Delaware National Guard soldiers and airmen swear in as District of Columbia special police at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Jan. 19, 2017. The DNG members are here in preparation of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. During the historic event, National Guard troops from almost every state and territory will provide several critical functions including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services, logistics, and ceremonial marching elements. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Brendan Mackie/Released) see less | View Image Page

LANDOVER, Md., — More than 400 soldiers and airmen from the Delaware National Guard were sworn in as District of Columbia special police at FedEx Field here, Jan. 19, 2017. The Delaware troops are scheduled to support the 58th Presidential Inauguration this week in Washington, D.C.



Soldiers from the 261st Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, 198th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 153rd Military Police Company, 262nd Component Repair Company, 1049th Transportation Company, 160th Engineer Company, and Airmen from the 166th Security Forces Squadron will man traffic control points for the inauguration.



On inauguration day, Soldiers and Airmen will assist local authorities to ensure a safe and secure environment for those attending this patriotic event.



“We have a strong team of over 400 from Delaware, working together, regardless of what unit they are in,” said Maj. Jaime Wolhar, Task Force Delaware officer in charge. He went on to say, “It is reassuring to see hundreds of Soldiers and Airmen unite, from across the United States, to work together in support of a national event.”



Task Force Delaware’s mission is to secure the outside perimeter of the event with personnel and vehicles. Soldiers and Airmen will be responsible for ensuring vehicle and pedestrian traffic properly flow in and around the area of the inauguration.



The task force will operate two shifts, securing the area for the events leading up to and after the swearing in of the 45th President of the United States.



In total, more than 7,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia, will serve with the specially created Joint Task Force – District of Columbia (JTF – DC).



The District of Columbia National Guard created JTF - DC in response to requests for assistance from local and federal agencies in the National Capital Region.



As a whole, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will augment the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police forces on a range of support, including traffic control, crowd management, logistics and communications.



National Guard support to presidential inaugurations dates to April 30, 1789, when local militia members (today’s National Guard) joined the U.S. Army and revolutionary war veterans to form an honor detail and escort Gen. George Washington to his inauguration ceremony from Mount Vernon, Va., to New York City.



Over the years, National Guard involvement has grown and is designated to honor the commander-in-chief, recognize civilian control of the military, and celebrate democracy.