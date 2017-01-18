The Navy Tests Next Generation Afloat IT and Accelerates Delivery

Photo By Rick Naystatt | 161108-N-UN340-030 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 8, 2016) Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center...... read more read more Photo By Rick Naystatt | 161108-N-UN340-030 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 8, 2016) Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific (SPAWAR) Pre-Installation Test and Check Out (PITCO) technicians Diana Burnside and Arnel Franswells perform acceptance testing on Consolidated Afloat Ships Network Enterprise Services (CANES) racks in SPAWAR’s Network Integration and Engineering Facility. As the Navy’s information warfare acquisition systems command SPAWAR develops, delivers and sustains communications and information capabilities for warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released). see less | View Image Page

The Navy’s Tactical Networks Program Office (PMW 160) completed two test pilots for the Consolidated Afloat Network and Enterprise Services (CANES) program and presented a demonstration to their leadership in October 2016. The test pilots explored the use of a hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) and the preloading of applications on CANES ship-sets in a production facility before the system is delivered and installed on a ship.



The goal of the HCI test pilot, known as CHIIP (CANES HCI Innovation Pilot), was to increase efficiency of CANES. HCI is gaining traction in the information technology (IT) marketplace because it consolidates compute, storage and networking into a single software defined node rather than three individual nodes, also known as silos.



“HCI will make it easier for Sailors to maintain CANES because it removes the three-silo infrastructure we have today,” said PMW 160 Technical Director Delores Washburn.



Washburn further explained that the three silos are the compute, storage and networking silos typical of the current CANES configuration. This configuration requires three separate skill sets to maintain the equipment where as HCI integrates compute, storage and network in a single scalable node that is maintained from a centralized management console, which reduces complexity for the Sailor.



“We wanted to expand on the leading edge HCI work being done in PMW 790 (Shore and Expeditionary Integration Program Office). They have been working with it in their Distributed Joint Command and Control program and in the virtual secure enclave. As both of those are shore-based, we wanted to look at HCI to see if it was applicable to the afloat environment and CANES,” said Washburn.



The CHIIP team created a prototype network by combining the CANES software stack with HCI elements. The network was then loaded with key applications and tested rigorously to determine if it was suitable for the shipboard environment. CHIIP successfully demonstrated the potential of HCI to reduce CANES’ complexity, footprint, and size, weight and power (SWaP) requirements. The CHIIP pilot also indicated a potential 20 percent to 40 percent reduction in SWaP requirements, which should allow CANES to keep pace with the ever-growing demand for operational capacity without increasing the ship SWaP requirement or the network footprint.



“What HCI allows us to do is grow compute and storage capacity within existing racks,” said Washburn. “CHIIP is a great example of technology insertion and CANES will incorporate HCI during its next hardware version.



The second pilot successfully tested was the Application Production Pre-Loading Experiment, Process Improvement Effort (APPLE PIE). APPLE PIE tested the concept of preloading software onto CANES before delivery to a ship.



“We had to overcome many barriers to be able to preload the applications ashore. These included having ship specific IP addresses, certs and software licenses available in the production facility. We also had to ensure that all CANES services were ready for application loading. In the end, we overcame the barriers and proved preloading could be done. We are now institutionalizing pre-loading as part of the way we do installs,” said Washburn.



Preplanning for both pilots started in early 2016 and the program office started and completed both pilots in August 2016, providing proof of concept in order to accelerate the CANES installation timeline.



“We are incorporating the results of CHIIP into the CANES design and simultaneously taking the successes from APPLE PIE and incorporating them into the CANES production processes. The afloat environment provides unique challenges for the network itself as well as the methods for configuring and maintaining it and these must be addressed as we introduce new technologies and processes,” said PMW 160 Program Manager Jim Churchill. “The teams that performed these pilots executed them exceptionally well, in many cases working the pilots in addition to their normal duties. I want to thank them all for their dedication and diligence.”



CANES replaces and modernizes afloat networks with updated hardware, software and service infrastructure to enable increased information warfare capability for ships, submarines and maritime operations centers. CANES is used for unclassified, coalition, secret and sensitive compartment information (SCI) for all basic network services (email, web, chat and collaboration) and application hosting. CANES is expected to be fully deployed by fiscal year 2023.