IWTC Monterey Students Volunteer at Charity Golf Tournament

MONTEREY, Calif. -- More than 50 Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey participated in the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Golf Classic National Finals tournament, Jan. 13-15.



NKF hosts local amateur tournaments across the nation that offer a chance for the top two to three teams to be invited to participate in the annual Golf Classic. This year's finals event took place at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.



For the last 15 years, Navy students attending the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center and IWTC Monterey staff have volunteered to help.



"The golf tournament was a blast,” said Seaman Brandi Keylor, who was a scorekeeper for one of the teams. “I think my favorite thing about this event is that I have a new interest in golf and plan to take it up as a hobby. Golf is fun. Some of you just don't know it yet."



Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Veronica Aguilar, who helped coordinate the event between NKF and the Sailors, was excited about the experience and looks forward to participating again next year.



"After volunteering for all three days and meeting those who are behind the scenes of this amazing event, I was able to experience a day in the life of the golf industry,” said Aguilar. “I was also able to witness the game’s ability to bring people together to make tremendous contributions to a good cause. I'm truly grateful for this opportunity."



Eric Albrecht, NKF vice president for events development and sports marketing, said the Sailors who participate are one of the most memorable parts of the event.



“The success of this event hinges on the Sailors who volunteer,” said Albrecht. “The golfers know that they can come out and play a game they love and – win or lose – the results will be fair, because of the impartial scorekeeping of the Sailors.”



IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



Center for Information Warfare Training delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training organization, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/cid/, http://www.netc.navy.mil/centers/ciwt/, http://www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or http://www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 11:13 Story ID: 220545 Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IWTC Monterey Students Volunteer at Charity Golf Tournament, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.