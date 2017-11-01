(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VMFA-121 makes its maiden voyage to Japan

    VMFA-121 makes its maiden voyage to Japan

    Photo By Sgt. Lillian Stephens | NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN—Marine Corps F-35Bs from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA)...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Story by Gunnery Sgt. Christine Polvorosa 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, Arizona — Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 “Green Knights,” an F-35B squadron with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, departed Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, marking a momentous occasion with its relocation to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 9.

    “It’s been about two years of preparations to move the squadron over to Japan,” said Maj. Michael O’Brien, the operations officer for VMFA-121. “During this phase of the move, we have about 70 Marines from the squadron working to make things run smoothly.”

    The F-35B Lightning II fighter jets began their journey from MCAS Yuma to transit the Pacific Northwest with a stop at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. It was in Alaska that VMFA-121 officially transferred to 1st MAW, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

    "It's the first time that any fifth generation fighter unit has moved and been permanently based overseas, specifically in Japan," said O’Brien. "As Marines, we're all about being forward based and having a forward presence, and there's really nothing better than being out there on the leading edges in Asia, in Japan, with our allies."

    Since its commissioning as a fighter squadron 62 years ago, on June 24, 1941, the Green Knights have compiled a distinguished history unsurpassed in the annals of Marine Corps aviation.

    The squadron has also undergone several re-designations, with the most notable on Nov. 20, 2012 to VMFA-121, and relocations throughout the years. During each era, the squadron has flown a variety of aircraft including F4U Corsairs, F8F Bearcats, AD Skyraiders, Grumman A-6E Intruder, and finally, the F/A-18D Hornet.

    Since that time, VMFA-121 has continued to fly various missions and conduct training in order to prepare for real-world operations.

    Now, more than 50 years later, VMFA-121 is the first operational F-35B squadron in the Marine Corps, replacing the F/A-18 Hornet, AV-8B Harrier and EA- 6B Prowler. In 2015, the commandant of the Marine Corps declared VMFA-121’s initial operating capability.

    “The type of training we will be conducting will be very similar to that of the F-18 you already see in Iwakuni,” said Lt. Col. James Bardo, the commanding officer of Green Knights. “The opportunity to be in Japan, and as one of the first units to be able to train jointly with our partner services there, is a great honor.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 15:13
    Story ID: 220467
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-121 makes its maiden voyage to Japan, by GySgt Christine Polvorosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Joint Strike Fighter
    Iwakuni
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    F-35B
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing
    VMFA-121
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121
    Short Take-off Vertical Landing (STOVL)
    worldwide deployment capability

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT