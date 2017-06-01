AF COOL affords enlisted members access to professional certifications

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas --

Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.



At least that’s what the revolutionary former president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, said.



Fortunately, the Air Force offers an abundant number of options for service members to further their educational repertoire, such as courses on the Advanced Distributed Learning Service, the Montgomery GI Bill, tuition assistance and Community College of the Air Force degrees.



Another option for service members is Air Force Credentialing Opportunities On-Line, or AF COOL.



AF COOL allows enlisted members access to funds to achieve credentials and licensures through CCAF according to their Air Force Specialty Code, or AFSC. Members receive a one-time $4,500 to use towards completing certifications, which will cover costs for boot camps and study classes, books and study materials, registration fees and the exam, said Lynda Packett, 802nd Force Support Squadron education services specialist.



The sum can be used to receive as many certifications as the $4,500 will allow, or can also cover renewals if any of the original sum remains. Leadership and management certifications are also available to senior NCOs, added Packett.



“The purpose is to strengthen the member when they transition out of the military, as well as strengthen the Air Force,” said Packett. “Therefore, the Air Force is getting just as much as return on the investment as the actual outside when the person transitions out of the military.”



Packett said service members can also use tuition assistance for college courses simultaneously with AF COOL, but she recommends they focus on just one.



“We suggest that you focus on one area, meaning that if you’re trying to get a certification, then you want to give your energies to that because you have to take an examination in that particular area,” said Packett.



To begin applying for AF COOL, Airmen must be E-3 and above and possess a 5-skill level in their respective AFSC. Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard members may participate, but they must be on active duty orders for the duration of the AF COOL process.



“It is beneficial to every career field,” said Packett. “This will help level the playing field when you transition out of the military.”



For more information on AF COOL, call your local education office or visit https://afvec.langley.af.mil/afvec/Public/COOL/. Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Air Force service members may call JBSA-Randolph at 652-5964; JBSA-Lackland at 671-2895; and JBSA-Fort Sam Houston at 221-1738.

