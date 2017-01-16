Okinawa-based Marines recognized by Yokosuka Mayor for Heroic Actions

Courtesy Photo | Mayor Yuto Yoshida of the City of Yokosuka personally recognizes four U.S. Marines,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mayor Yuto Yoshida of the City of Yokosuka personally recognizes four U.S. Marines, two U.S. Sailors and a local resident Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Yokosuka City Hall, for their instinctive response and heroic actions to recover a family whose vehicle fell from the fifth story of a parking garage in Ogawa­-cho, Yokosuka, Dec. 31, 2016. The Marines are assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division and forward deployed to 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force based in Okinawa, Japan. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan – Earlier today, Mayor Yuto Yoshida, City of Yokosuka, personally recognized four U.S. Marines, two U.S. Sailors and a local resident during a formal ceremony at Yokosuka City Hall, for their instinctive response and heroic actions to recover a family whose vehicle fell from the fifth story of a parking garage in Ogawa-cho, Yokosuka, Dec. 31, 2016.



"I really felt the goodness of the community, including the people of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, who helped and that gives us the strong confidence this community is working with,” said Yoshida. "I received a report from the fire department and the fire chief that the immediate action that you've taken at that time had led to the early response, which resulted in the rescue of the people who were involved in the accident. I would like to thank you again for your devotion and your courageous act during the incident."



The Marines are assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment and forward deployed to 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force based in Okinawa, Japan. As part of their deployment, the Marines have been training aboard Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, and were traveling toward a Yokosuka train station on their way to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Tokyo, when they responded to the call for help.



