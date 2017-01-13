Okinawa-based Marines to be recognized by Yokosuka Mayor

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan- Mayor Yuto Yoshida, City of Yokosuka, is scheduled to personally recognize four U.S. Marines, two U.S. Sailors and a local resident Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Yokosuka City Hall, for their instinctive response and heroic actions to recover a family whose vehicle fell from the fifth story of a parking garage in Ogawa­ cho, Yokosuka, Dec. 31, 2016.



The Marines are assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment and forward deployed to 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force based in Okinawa, Japan.



As part of their deployment, the Marines have been training aboard Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, and were traveling toward a Yokosuka train station on their way to celebrate New Year's Eve in Tokyo, when they responded to the call for help.



Local media interested in attending Monday’s ceremony should contact the Yokosuka City Fire Bureau at 046-821-6453. Following the ceremony, III MEF Public Affairs will provide additional information and imagery upon request.



For more information about the incident and the combined response of Japanese citizens and U.S. service members:



https://www.dvidshub.net/news/219519/marines-rescue- japanese-children-during-tokyo-tragedy

