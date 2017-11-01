63rd RSC ambassadors support PaYS program signing event

SAN ANTONIO -- The Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program held a signing agreement between the U.S. Army and the San Antonio Police Department, Marriot Plaza Hotel, San Antonio, Jan. 6.



The event was hosted by the San Antonio Community Action Committee (SACAC) and attended by more than 170 people, including U.S. Army Reserve Ambassadors from the 63rd Regional Support Command.



The agreement between the SAPD and PaYS is part of a program designed to prepare, train and connect Soldiers to future employers.



The PaYS program ensures Soldiers are guaranteed a job interview with a PaYS partner of their choice after completing their Reserve training or first term of service. The program provides employers with a pool of highly skilled, motivated and professional candidates from which they can fill their personnel needs.



SACAC members assist recruiters in becoming integrated into the community by attending events they believe would have an impact in attracting these Soldiers, said Joseph Bray, SACAC chairman.



“Think of the SACAC as a force multiplier for the U.S. Army,” said Bray. “SACAC members work as a community to support the recruiting mission in San Antonio.”



Being based in Texas as an ambassador for the 63rd RSC allowed Olin Brewster to engage directly in the event, which in turn helps enable the recruiting process.



“By conducting these meetings we discuss where the issues may be, and how we can help,” Brewster said. “As ambassadors and SACAC members, we have influence in the community; we are able to speak with high school principles to get recruiters into the high schools to visit with students and show them what the Army Reserve is all about.”



The meetings or events that SACAC members arrange, help strengthen the bonds between the Army Reserve and community, Brewster said.



“If we’re out there helping the recruiters or helping the community see the great things that the Army Reserve has to offer, then it helps improve our service member’s civilian jobs,” he continued. “It makes people say ‘what, you mean you do that on weekends?’ Our actions and engagements strengthen the bonds by giving our reserve members the best foot forward in the community,” said Brewster.



Through the PaYS program, Soldiers gain an advantage over others who may compete for the same positions by aligning them with prospective employers, Brewster stated.



“By aligning them up, the employers agree when we send a veteran or reservist to them, the PaYS partners place a priority on the Soldier,” Brewster explained. “While it’s not a guaranteed job, it is a guaranteed interview.”



The PaYS program works for Soldiers and the community, he said.



“I’m a big fan of the PaYS program – it helps our reservists and their families gain an advantage to find meaningful work in their communities, where they can continue to be twice the citizen,” Brewster said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US