6-8 CAV kick-off duties for new year

FORT STEWART, Ga. (Jan. 9, 2017) - Soldiers of 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division returned to Fort Stewart, Georgia and home to their families during the holidays after completing their rotation in Yavoriv, Ukraine in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine.



For some it was their first deployment and first time being away from their loved ones. When they finally arrived at homestation, they celebrated with their families and are now ready to tackle the next mission.



“It feels good to be back to work and, most importantly, my family,” said Sgt. John Mersky, a cavalry scout with Bravo Troop, 6-8 Cav. “I am also glad to be home with my fellow Mustangs as we advance to execute every task we have this year and continue growing as a team.”



Upon their return to Fort Stewart, 6-8 Cav. Soldiers completed reintegration to transition back to their lives as they were prior to being overseas and away from their families for five months.



During reintegration, 6-8 Cav. Soldiers conducted medical processing, individual and family counseling, finance briefings and education briefings. They were familiarized with new policy changes that occurred since leaving Stewart.



"Going through reintegration was very important for the Soldiers because it made the transition from a deployment environment to a home environment easier for every Soldier,” said Sgt. Thomas Henry, a signal support systems specialist, with Bravo Troop, 6-8 Cav.



Mersky said Soldiers are excited and highly motivated knowing that they will be home after work to spend time with their families. He added that they are focused on mission readiness as they start the new year.

