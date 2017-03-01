703rd Soldiers earn EFMB

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of Charlie Company, 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of Charlie Company, 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division pose for a photo with their company guidon to recognize three of their Soldiers who recently earned the Expert Field Medical Badge at Fort Stewart, Ga., December 13, 2016. From left to right: Capt. Andrew Gilker, company commander, Capt. Patrick Arbuckle, 2nd IBCT brigade dentist, 1st Lt. Kyler Dabolt, treatment platoon leader, Pfc. Kyle Wyrembelski, combat medic and Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Dion, company first sergeant. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT STWEART, Ga. – Soldiers of Charlie Company, 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division competed to earn their Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) Dec. 8 - 12 at Fort Benning, Georgia.



Three Soldiers from Charlie Co., Pfc Kyle Wyrembelski, combat medic, 1st Lt. Kyler Dabolt, treatment platoon leader, and Capt. Patrick Arbuckle, 2nd IBCT brigade dentist, returned to their home station, Fort Stewart, Ga., with EFMB in hand.



“I didn’t think much of it at first, but then I realized that I was one of the lowest ranking Soldiers there,” said Wyrembelski. “Getting it at such a young age and low rank was a big deal for me.”



According to Dabolt, one of the keys to success was time management.



“The biggest thing to do is to take it one day at a time,” said Dabolt. “Don’t look two days ahead. Concentrate on the next day’s tasks.”



Charlie Co. conducted a field training exercise to prepare candidates for the EFMB testing. Candidates built on skills refined at Stewart and studied tirelessly while at Benning after each day of the competition.



“As soon as we were done [with the day’s tasks], we would go to the study hall and just practice the next day’s tasks over and over,” said Dabolt.



Competitors were required to complete a new combat trauma lane each day. To complete a lane, they must analyze casualty situations and treat patients’ injuries in order of severity during medical task evaluation while reacting to direct and indirect fire prior to evacuating the casualty.



While some were not able to complete each task to standard and in turn earn their EFMB, they placed footholds for others to succeed.



“I was a bit sad to see so many people who deserve to get their EFMB fail one of the events to get a ‘no-go,’” said Arbuckle. “Without some of those guys, I don’t think I could’ve passed some of the events.”



Arbuckle, Dabolt and Wyrembelski said they were all proud to receive the EFMB, a mark of exceptional performance that separates them from their peers. In addition to medical-related tasks, candidates were required to complete a variety of warrior tasks and drills such as a land navigation course, ruck march, weapon assembly and disassembly, and the establishment of a helicopter landing zone.



“It’s one of the tougher badges to get and it’s one of the focal points in the medical community,” said Dabolt.