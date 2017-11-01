Caisson Platoon prepares to ‘get back in the saddle’ during 58th Presidential Inauguration

Caisson Soldiers will report to the horse stables as early as 2 a.m. to prepare the horses for the big day. Next, the Soldiers have to complete multiple tasks ranging from grooming each horse, shining the brass and haircuts for each horse. Finally, the horses and their riders are transported to the parade starting point to wait until the inauguration starts.



“We want to show the public that units like ours, are still in existence,” said Staff Sgt. Jonathan English, operations sergeant of the Caisson platoon. “We are the last full-time equestrian unit, so it’s important to represent not only ourselves but the Army as a whole,” continued English.



The Inauguration will give the world a chance see to our elegant horses at work. With 15 full-dress horses and rider it show just how capable the unit can be, added English.



The Caisson Soldiers understand the recognition and adoration comes with marching in the inauguration.



“All of our Soldiers are excited to be serving in the parade,” said Cpt. Austin Hatch, caisson platoon leader. “Whether we are on the side walker detail, helping prepare the horses and tack, or riding in the parade, we are all honored to serve,” added Hatch.



Each horse brings their own personality to the caisson team, but there is one that stands out.



“Waylon is one of Caisson's most unique horses because of his coloring,” said Hatch “He is a dapple grey color. Waylon used to serve with the black team, but now serves on the white team due to his color change,” continued Hatch.



Units like Caisson platoon are far and few throughout the Army, so it’s important for the soldiers to seize this opportunity.



“I didn’t know this unit existed, until I came here,” said English. “Working with this group of guys is the most humbling and gratifying experience in my entire military career. I wouldn’t won’t to carry out this mission with any other group of Soldiers and horses,” said English



“This has been a mind-blowing experience.”

