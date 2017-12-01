4th ID crosses the border into Poland after three-day convoy

Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr | 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division stages their vehicles after...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr | 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division stages their vehicles after officially crossing into Poland from Germany after conducting a three-day convoy, Jan. 12, for their nine-month deployment training alongside multinational partners. 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr) see less | View Image Page

ZAGAN, Poland— Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (Iron Brigade), 4th Infantry Division, completed their mission convoying across the border from Germany to Poland for their nine-month deployment training along side multinational partners in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, Jan. 12.



The convoy was a three-day mission that originated in Bremerhaven, Germany and included approximately 60 personnel, 21 military vehicles, such as LMTV’s with trailers, Humvees, water buffalos and wrecker vehicles traveling approximately 700 kilometers.



“Our purpose here is to quickly assemble our formation to train with our partners, to integrate with our allies, and then to contribute our part of an already strong, credible and capable deterrent force,” said Col. Christopher R. Norrie, commander of 3rd ABCT, 4th ID. “We’re here to deter any aggression that would threaten peace and security in this region.”



In total, 4th ID traveled approximately 6,400 miles transporting 3,500 personnel, 87 tanks, 18 Paladins; 419 multi-purpose and 144 Bradley tanks; as well as approximately 2,000 additional vehicles and trailers to train alongside their multinational partners in several counties across Europe.



“To move a brigade combat team here is a very visible, credible expression of our commitment to further ensuring the already strong deterrent capability resident in Eastern Europe and with our NATO allies,” he said.



The vast amount of equipment was transported by three cargo ships, rail, commercial line-haul and a military convoy, and will consolidate near training areas in Drawsko, Pomorskie and Zagan.



“We have tanks, Bradley’s, Paladins, indirect fire systems, engineers, cavalry scouts, and sustainers,” he said. “We have a full range of capability so it’s a pretty complex, large, lethal formation.



The unit’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.



“We have a really strong alliance here that we want to continue to enable and continue to demonstrate our capability and full commitment to ensuring peace and security here,” he said. “We as a team couldn’t be prouder to be here and be a part of this mission.”