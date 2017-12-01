Polish troops, community welcome ‘Iron Brigade’

Photo By Staff Sgt. Corinna Baltos | ZAGAN, Poland – Soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division and the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Corinna Baltos | ZAGAN, Poland – Soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division and the Polish 34th Armored Cavalry Brigade, 11th “Lubuska” Armored Cavalry Division render honors during a welcome ceremony for the American troops Jan. 12, 2017. The ceremony, which took place at the Tank Square in front of the Polish barracks here, marks the official start of the American’s nine-month deployment to Poland in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will mark the start of a persistent presence in this region of Europe. The American and Polish forces will conduct exercises across the theater during the course of their nine-month rotation. The rotational elements in Poland will not be permanently stationed here, but will provide a persistent presence across the country, routinely moving and massing for exercises and training events. see less | View Image Page

ZAGAN, Poland – Polish and American Soldiers celebrated the arrival of American forces in Poland with a welcome ceremony at Tank Square here Jan. 12, 2017.



The ceremony marked the official start of a nine-month deployment of Soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division in Eastern Europe.



“The alliance between our nations is strong because both of our nations believe in the principles of liberty,” said Polish Maj. Gen. Jaroslaw Mika, commander, 11th “Lubuska” Armored Cavalry Division, as he welcomed the Americans.



Mika went on to say he looked forward to training with the Americans because it would strengthen both nations’ Soldiers.



The arrival of the “Iron Brigade” Soldiers marks a new chapter in the United States’ commitment to freedom and security in Europe. This is the first time in several years a brigade has deployed with all of its heavy equipment needed to train with its allies to accomplish the mission.



“Shortly before this ceremony began,” Col. Christopher Norrie, commander, 3rd Arm. Bde. Cmbt. Tm., said. “A convoy of vehicles from our 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment arrived after a four-day road march from Germany.



“Their arrival is just one small but meaningful example of how we are quickly building combat power here in Poland,” Norrie said.



Over the past week more than 2,700 pieces of equipment, transported via rail and road from the German port of Bremerhaven, have arrived in Poland.



Over the next month, the “Iron Brigade” will move their troops into seven more countries across Central and Eastern Europe to train with its forces, as well as Poland.



“We will act as a ‘team of teams”’ said Norrie. “We will be many nations building cohesion at deterring any acts of aggression against our NATO allies.”