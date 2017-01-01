Soldiers Build Modular Huts for Use in Austere Locations

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan - It was an idea that started as way to give Army aviators a chance to grab some "shut-eye" out of the weather at some of the forward locations in Afghanistan.

"We saw the living conditions the pilots were occupying and wanted to do something to improve the situation," said U.S. Army Capt. Grant E. Cuprak, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Combat Aviation Bde., U.S. Forces Afghanistan.

According to Cuprak, about seven Soldiers volunteer their help and carpentry skills to build modular pieces of a hut that fits on a standard Air Force cargo pallet. The frames to the walls, the roof, and the flooring all fit on the pallet, making it easier to transport on either a fixed wing aircraft or a Chinook, he said.

Once the pallets arrive at their destination, build teams will assemble the frames like pieces to a puzzle. The huts can accommodate two persons comfortably and measures about 50 square feet of interior space. The intent is to build 16 huts to transport to the Expeditionary Advising Platform aviation units for their use with an additional two back-ups, said Cuprak.

According to Cuprak, the huts will go to any of the austere EAPs. These will be used to house the Aviators who are frequently called upon to fly night (off shift) and need rest that they could not get in a large tent with dozens of other Soldiers. The EAP buildings can also be used at FARPs to give Soldiers in the elements cover and a small place to conduct Mission Command briefings.

Cuprak stated how the Soldiers, who normally work in the TF Victory TOC or in Warfighting Functions / Staff Sections, all teamed up to build the huts.

"The Soldiers devoted their free time in non-shift hours, including working late into the night to support this," said Cuprak. "Many Soldiers had zero or limited carpentry experience but were motivated by a desire to help other Soldiers living in rougher conditions," he said.

