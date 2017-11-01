Tennessee Airmen to support 58th Presidential Inauguration

Twenty‐four Airmen from McGhee‐Tyson Air National Guard Base will support the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.



The Knoxville‐based contingent, split evenly between the 134th Air Refueling Wing and 119th Command and Control Squadron, will supplement communication, emergency management, documentation and ceremonial event support, leading up to and during the inauguration events. Nine of the Airmen from the 134th Force Support Squadron departed Monday and are providing varied logistical support. The rest of the Airmen will arrive in Washington D.C. early next week.



“We have a great group of professional, experienced and competent Airmen headed to our nation’s capital to support this historic event,” said Col. Thomas Cauthen, 134th ARW commander. “It’s a great opportunity for them and I know they’ll represent our unit and the State of Tennessee very well.”



Twelve Airmen from the 119th CACS are slated to bring their Joint Incident Site Communication Capability Terminal (JISCC). This platform, used during last year’s Smoky Mountain Air Show, will assist local and federal agency communications by allowing different systems to interface together. Additionally, the 134th is sending two photographers and one emergency management Airman to assist documentation and disaster preparedness teams, respectively.



In total, more than 7,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, from roughly 40 states and territories, will serve with the specially created Joint Task Force – District of Columbia. The District of Columbia National Guard created the task force in response to requests for help from local and federal agencies in the National Capital Region. As a whole, JTF‐DC will also supplement U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police forces with security, communication, medical evacuation and other event support.



National Guard support dates back to April 30, 1789 when local militia members joined the U.S. Army and revolutionary war veterans to form an honor detail and escort Gen. George Washington to his inauguration ceremony in New York City. Over the years, National Guard involvement has grown and is designated to honor the commander in chief, recognize civilian control of the military and celebrate democracy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 20:27 Story ID: 220179 Location: TN, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tennessee Airmen to support 58th Presidential Inauguration, by 2nd Lt. Jon LaDue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.